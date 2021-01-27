Sioux Falls’ newest fire station hosting temporary crew, grand opening set for May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The newest fire station in Sioux Falls is up and running, at least temporarily.

Fire Station 12, located in eastern Sioux Falls at the intersection of 41st Street and Faith Avenue near the new Ben Reifel Middle School, is nearing completion. Fire trucks can be seen inside the fire hall and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler said the new fire station is “moving right along.”

Fessler said SFFR has a crew responding out of Station 12 because of construction and remodeling at the Central Fire Station. Typically, SFFR would have two crews responding out of the Central Fire Station, but crew accommodations are limited with the construction so a temporary crew is stationed at Station 12.

Along with the opening of a new fire station, more firefighters are needed to fully staff all 12 fire stations. Fessler said a new cadet academy of 15 cadets started a 16-week academy on Monday to learn “everything from firefighting to EMS.”

The new cadet class will graduate in mid-May and then the official ribbon cutting for Station 12 will happen.