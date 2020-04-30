Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center assists many among COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(KELO)- KELOLAND Media Group and the Sioux Falls Multi-Cultural Center teamed up to create COVID-19 informational videos in nine different languages.

You can watch the videos below:

“We’ve had requests from several local states about the videos. Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa have reached out to us, but other states may use them too,” Multi-Cultural Center Executive Director Christy Nicolaisen said.

The videos are used to relay all sorts of information involving in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The videos have seen a lot of traffic because there is limited information out there for people to turn to,” Nicolaisen said.

The center has had a lot of local entities reach out about the use of the videos including the City of Sioux Falls, the county (Minnehaha) and at the state level.

Other places include: Sanford Health and Avera Health, child protection services, the Sioux Falls School District, religious organizations, store owners, apartment complexes and much more.

While the Multi-Cultural Center has helped many people with their informational videos, they have also shifted their priorities to help people through this pandemic.

“Every week we are sending food and supply packages to people and families who are in need,” Nicolaisen said.

The Multi-Cultural Center has set up more phone lines, as they are contacting people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The center contacts all of the people who have tested positive once a week as a way to assist them and their family.

The center has also sent interpreters to emergency departments at Sanford and Avera as a way to help communicate at the hospitals.

“People who are about to get tested or think they have the coronavirus are scared and we try to have someone there to help with communication,” Nicolaisen said.

While the Multi-Cultural Center has been working hard to assist many individuals, they say the local support has been great.

“The city of Sioux Falls and the assistance that they have given us has been amazing,” Nicolaisen said.

If you need to contact the Multi-Cultural Center, you can do so by calling: (605) 367-7401 or visiting the Multi-Cultural Center web page.