SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Manufacturing construction permit values hit a three-year high from January through April this year.

The city released the permit data from January through April and manufacturing permits hit $33 million value compared to $20.2 million in the same period in 2022. The value was $3.8 million in 2021.

Five years ago, the total January through December value of manufacturing permits was $41.8 million. The year’s total value in 2020 was $233.7 million.

The year-to-date value total is higher than the total year’s manufacturing value in 2013, which was $23.5 million.

Although the value of manufacturing permits is well ahead of 2022 and 2021 so far this year, the total value of commercial and residential permits is pacing behind 2022. The total value of commercial permits is $218.8 million compared to $366.7 million in 2022. But the 2023 value is higher than the $99.2 million in 2021.

The value assigned to a permit is the estimated value of the project, which would include the costs to build it.

The increased value in manufacturing permits and the value of all permits in general is still impacted by the increased cost in construction since 2019. Industry experts said the inflation rate for construction was about 19% for 2021 and as of May 2022, the costs increased by 35.6% since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city issued permits for 77 single-family homes with a value of $34.6 million from January through April of this year. The city had more than triple the permits (281) for the same time in 2022 with a value of $98.2 million. There was more than four times (321) the permits in 2021 with a value of $110.9 million.

In a continuing trend in the city, growth in housing is being driven by apartments through April.

The city issued 891 permits for multiple-family units. The apartment value in permits totaled $107.2 million. There were 1,100 multiple-family permits issued through April in 2022 and 784 issued in 2021.

From January through April this year, 1,777 total permits were issued. That’s nearly 300 fewer than in 2022 when 2,001 had been issued. In 2021, 2,160 permits were issued during the same time.

The total value of permits is $377.5 million compared to $542.4 million in 2022 and $318.5 million in 2021.