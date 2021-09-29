Giant radish grows in Sioux Falls garden

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — George Bregier is a gardener in Sioux Falls with one heck of a green thumb. He has a small plot he rents in one of the city’s community gardens, which he has been tending since 2015.

Raised on a farm, Bregier grew up accustomed to gardening, so when he got the chance to pursue that passion after moving to town, he jumped on board. Bregier grew tomatoes, beans, onions, cabbage, broccoli and radishes in his garden plot.

This year, one of those radishes is a little different.

George’s giant radish

Bregier’s massive root vegetable rises out of the ground to a height of around a foot, though he says he’s unsure how much of the root extends below ground. “I love radishes,” said Bregier. “I plant two rows. I plant one first in May as soon as things are ready, and then I plant another one two weeks after that so when the first row is done, the second row is just ready to start.”

It just kept growing and growing and growing! George Bregier

According to Bregier, the size of this radish is certainly out of the ordinary. “I’ve never seen one this big in my life,” he said. “They’re usually quite small.”

Bregier said he left three radish plants to grow in order for them to go into seed, but said that this particular radish just kept growing instead. “It just kept growing and growing and growing — it’s just humongous!”

Bregier says he didn’t do anything different than in other years to produce the enormous radish. “I just watered it every now and then like the rest of the plants, and for some reason it just kept growing,” he said.

Bregier says he plans to pull out the radish sometime next week, as the garden must be harvested by October 10. “I might even come up that last day on Sunday if it’s not going to be rainy that day or muddy; I might pull it out then,” he said.

Asked what he plans to do with the roughly foot-long veggie, Bregier is unsure. “You can’t eat it, because once they get so big, they get really hard,” he said. “I thought maybe checking with the extension agent and seeing if they want to check anything on it.”

If you’re interested in information about Sioux Falls’ community gardens, you can find out more on the city website.