Sioux Falls makes hot job market list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is hot when it comes to finding a job, a study released this week by ZipRecruiter said. ZipRecruiter is an employment firm that works with employers and potential employees on job placement. It started in 2010.

The company ranked Sioux Falls third in a top 10 list of hottest job markets for 2020 in the U.S. Fargo, North Dakota, topped the list followed by the Boston-Cambridge-Newton area of Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company evaluated metropolitan areas of at least 100,000.

“I loved seeing it,” Denise Guzzetta said of the inclusion of Sioux Falls in top 10 hottest job market list. Guzzetta is the vice president of talent and workforce development for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Guzzetta has been working with talent and workforce development in Sioux Falls for about a year. Part of her job is to help make sure that local students are aware that they could fill future jobs in Sioux Falls. Guzzetta helps to educate middle school and high school students about jobs in the Sioux Falls area by using businesses partners to work with students.

So how attractive is Sioux Falls for job seekers?

From October 2018 to October 2019, jobs in health care and education grew by 6.3% in the Sioux Falls area, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) Oct. 6 snapshot of the Sioux Falls economy.

There was only a slight decrease in financial jobs during that time period.

Sioux Falls had a unemployment rate for nonfarm employment of 2.4%, according to the BLS Oct. 6 snapshot.

Although overall wages were lower than the national average, living expenses in the Midwest were lower than the national average, the BLS said.

Guzzetta said a dollar in Sioux Falls is very valuable when compared to neighboring states.

The BLS’s October snapshot said the average wage for all occupations in the city was $21.56 compared to $24.98 in the U.S. The specific wage for registered nurses was $28.27 compared to the national wage of $36.30.

Sioux Falls appears to be well-positioned for future job growth projections from the South Dakota Department of Labor. The department in September 2018 released its projected job growth to 2026.

The study explored the top 10 occupations expected to show the fastest occupational growth to 2026. The study said while certain occupations are expected to grow, it does not necessarily mean new jobs but it does mean the occupations are projected to have the highest percentage of employment.

Health care practitioners, health care support occupations and technical occupations are expected to be the fastest-growing occupations from 2016 to 2026. Sioux Falls is home to Avera Health and Sanford Health and other health care organizations.

Three of the top health care occupations expected to grow to 2026 are: nurse practitioners, nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary and respiratory therapists. Other areas of expected growth include: software developers, applications; computer numerically controlled machine tool programmers, metal and plastic; information security analysts; health specialties teachers, postsecondary; physician assistants; massage therapists and orthotists and prosthetists.

The ZipRecruiter study highlighted job growth in health care and financial services as well as an overall rapid job growth rate and a high opportunity index.

Guzzetta said Sioux Falls has lifestyle qualities that make it attractive to potential employees. Businesses are engaged in the community and the city has a high volunteer rate, good schools, and other amenities, Guzzetta said.

The other seven cities in order of ranking in the top 10 are: Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, Portland-South Portland, Maine; San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California; Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, in the D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia areas; Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland areas; Bismark, North Dakota; and New York-Newark-Jersey City, in the New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania areas.

Only San Francisco and Washington, D.C. returned from 2019. They were listed as single cities. But Fargo made the 2018 list; Des Moines, Iowa, made the 2018 and 2019 list; and Minneapolis, Minnesota, was among those that repeated in 2019 from 2018 but did not make the 2020 list.

