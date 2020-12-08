Sioux Falls loses a few million with cancelation of Pheasant Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus took an estimated $4 million event away from Sioux Falls planned for February.

Pheasants Forever canceled the 2021 Pheasant Festival and Quail Classic scheduled for the city. The decision was recently publicly announced.

The city was the host site for the event in 2108 when it generated a $3.9 million economic impact in the area, said Teri Schmidt, the executive of Experience Sioux Falls, formerly the Convention and Visitor Bureau.

Pre-pandemic, Schmidt estimated at least a $4 million impact for the 2021 event.

Schmidt said she and the event planners had been discussing the 2021 festival for the past few months. Discussion even included choosing a different 2021 date.

It was determined the best choice was to cancel the event, she said. There was the promise that Sioux Falls would be the host site for 2024.

Schmidt called the planners from Pheasants Forever the most professional, open and positive group of people she’s worked with in her 38 years in the industry.

In the end, the planners wanted “what was best for the event and what was best for the community,” Schmidt said.

“I will admit it’s a tough pill to swallow,” Schmidt said. But, “if it saves one person, it is the right thing to do.”

The 2018 event drew 28,868 attendees to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls over three days, according to Pheasants Forever.

Schmidt had hoped to break the attendance record of 32,467 set in Minneapolis this year in 2021.

Even if the event was still held in 2021, it would not have set any attendance records as the pandemic would have kept some attendees away, Schmidt said.

But losses are something the visitor industry, particular hotels, have gotten used to this year in Sioux Falls and around the U.S.

As of Dec. 8, the occupancy at local hotels is down 45% over last year, Schmidt said.

“We were set to have a banner year in 2020,” Schmidt said of events, hotel bookings and related activity in Sioux Falls.

“The reality is, we are on borrowed time,” Schmidt said of the hotel industry. She expects the first quarter of 2021 to be a tough one.

Yet, there is a glimmer of hope, Schmidt said. The promise of a COVID-19 vaccine has caused some optimism.

Convention planners have recently been talking about events for 2022, 2024 and beyond, she said. It’s typical for organizers to plan events several years in advance so the talk about 2022 and beyond is reassuring, Schmidt said.

Schmidt is also encouraged that businesses, organizations and the city are providing events and other activities that are drawing people and generating spending.

Things like local families staying in a local hotel or shopping or getting take out are helping the local economy, Schmidt said. In turn, those employed by restaurants, hotels and similar can spend their dollars at other local businesses, Schmidt said.