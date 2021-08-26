Sioux Falls Little League earns nationwide recognition on social media

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — Sioux Falls advanced to the Little League World Series with a 1-0 win over California on Wednesday, August 25.

Gavin Weir led the way as he threw a no-hitter that saw him strike out 14 opposing hitters in the win.

FINAL: Sioux Falls – 1 California – 0!



Gavin Weir with a NO-HITTER! SD is heading to the LLWS semifinals! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/yLtltEnzUC — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 25, 2021

Following the victory, the team received nationwide recognition on Twitter from several professional athletes, teams and much more.

“It’s really cool. Not a lot of kids have that happen to them. Not a lot of kids get to go to Williamsport and just play and have fun like we do,” Gavin Weir said. “Getting tweeted by Patrick Mahomes is amazing.”

“It’s so cool for my own son, for Gavin, for anyone else to be able to jump on Twitter or Facebook and I laugh at these guys, you know, I call my social media different,” Mike Gorsett said. “What do I call them, like insta-handles and FaceTwitter, I’m not a big social media guy. It’s funny, these guys are running in here and saying I’ve got 1.8 million views for my mound visit yesterday and I’m like, I had no idea.”

South Dakota is headed to the Tom Seaver bracket Championship! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/HhBs2jzIHi — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 25, 2021

Gavin Weir! 🔥🎯🔥 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 25, 2021

WEIR all witnesses! Congrats to Gavin Weir and South Dakota – #MNTwins Territory is rooting for you! 💪 https://t.co/mN5RuwWcoU — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 25, 2021

Gavin Weir threw his 4th no-hitter of the summer today!



He has allowed just one hit in his last eight games and has struck out 114 of 132 batters. 🤯

pic.twitter.com/zLujyCNSVr — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2021

Gavin Weir!



That's the tweet. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) August 25, 2021

This is absolutely incredible. What a special kid. #OneSiouxFalls https://t.co/cvk2heBKdi — Paul TenHaken (@paultenhaken) August 25, 2021

Congrats to Sioux Falls Little League coached by @SFSkyforce VP of Sales, Mike Gorsett! Good luck on Saturday! #LLWS https://t.co/VpT13vZ4hB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 25, 2021