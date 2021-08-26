Sioux Falls Little League earns nationwide recognition on social media

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — Sioux Falls advanced to the Little League World Series with a 1-0 win over California on Wednesday, August 25.
Gavin Weir led the way as he threw a no-hitter that saw him strike out 14 opposing hitters in the win.
Following the victory, the team received nationwide recognition on Twitter from several professional athletes, teams and much more.
“It’s really cool. Not a lot of kids have that happen to them. Not a lot of kids get to go to Williamsport and just play and have fun like we do,” Gavin Weir said. “Getting tweeted by Patrick Mahomes is amazing.”
“It’s so cool for my own son, for Gavin, for anyone else to be able to jump on Twitter or Facebook and I laugh at these guys, you know, I call my social media different,” Mike Gorsett said. “What do I call them, like insta-handles and FaceTwitter, I’m not a big social media guy. It’s funny, these guys are running in here and saying I’ve got 1.8 million views for my mound visit yesterday and I’m like, I had no idea.”