Sioux Falls Lincoln earns shutout win over in town rival Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots earned a 41-0, blowout win over Washington on Friday, September 11.

The Patriots got on the board early as they turned the opening drive into a 22-yard touchdown strike from Tommy Thompson to Robert Hutchinson.

That score didn’t stay the same for long, as a fumble led to a three yard touchdown run from Isaiah Robinson.

Lincoln led 14-0, just four minutes into the game.

The Patriots would get the ball back late in the first quarter and begin a twelve play drive that ran into the second quarter and finished with a touchdown.

Thompson connected to Ty Schafer for the 3-yard touchdown.

Lincoln took a 21-0 lead.

The next drive ended in a 16 yard touchdown as Thompson found his favorite target on Friday, in Ty Schafer.

Schafer hauls in touchdown number two. @PatsRevolution is shredding Washington, it's 28-0, late first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/6dUEJwwkbW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 11, 2020

Lincoln led 28-0 at halftime as the Patriots scored on all four of their first half possessions.

Angel Jurshge ran a touchdown in from five yards away in the third quarter, to take a 34-0 lead after three quarters.

In the fourth, the Patriots continued their dominance when Thompson found Schafer, again, for a 17-yard strike.

Thompson to Schafer (his third) from 17 yards away and @PatsRevolution lead 41-0. @KELOSports Schafer has 8 catches for 128. pic.twitter.com/JsE1bU47gD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 12, 2020

The Patriot defense would hold off the Warriors to earn a 41-0 win over #5 Washington.

Ty Schafer led the way for the Patriots as he hauled in eight catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

That earned him the Player of the Week on Friday’s KELOLAND SportsZone.

You can watch the full highlights of Friday’s contest below:

You can see the KELOLAND SportsZone highlights below: