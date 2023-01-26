PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Since June 2022, South Dakota’s abortion trigger law has banned legal abortions except when medical judgment deems an abortion to be necessary to save the life of the mother.

One Sioux Falls lawmaker is introducing a bill to clarify what “life of the mother” means for doctors and people in the healthcare field. Republican Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt said she’ll be the one introducing the bill after working to get the proper language in place to help medical officials make the determination.

“Healthcare providers need a little clarification about how we can best care for moms,” Rehfeldt said during a news conference Thursday at the Capitol in Pierre.

She said she was a high-risk mother and she wants to prioritize those mothers.

“Moms and babies matter,” Rehfeldt said during a news conference Thursday at the Capitol in Pierre. “It’s been a long process.”

Rehfeldt also told reporters there have been discussions in the Republican caucus about a rape and incest exception for the state’s abortion law but no bills have been introduced.

Democrat Rep. Erin Healy said there is confusion in the healthcare industry regarding South Dakota’s abortion ban.

“I’m not sure what kind of language they need to do their jobs,” Healy said.

Healy noted she has had some friends who have run into issues while receiving care while pregnant from doctors and physicians. She said the doctors “felt like they needed to jump through certain hoops” before providing the proper care.

“That’s just unacceptable,” Healy said.

Healy said Democrats respect body autonomy and added rape and incest exceptions just open more gray areas.

Democrat Sen. Reynold Nesiba said Democrats support a ballot measure that would codify the right to abortion like the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling did before being overturned by the Dobbs decision.

Senate working through ‘personnel issue’

Republican Sen. Casey Crabtree said during the weekly leadership news conference there is a personnel issue in the Senate and lawmakers won’t share details until they can.

“No different than what you would do in handling your business,” Crabtree said.

Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller saw her committee assignments taken away Wednesday afternoon.