Sioux Falls labor force surpasses 160,000, more than 155,000 employed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The labor force continues to grow in Sioux Falls.

During Tuesday’s city council information meeting, Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett gave an updated presentation showing the labor force in Sioux Falls has surpassed 160,000, up 10,000 since the summer of 2017.

Chart from city of Sioux Falls.

“We are seeing the labor force growing,” Pritchett told city councilors.

Employment in the city is over 155,000 with an unemployment rate at 2%, which is .5% less than the state average. You can view the whole presentation attached below.

For building permits, Sioux Falls is at $500 million through June and residential permits for single family housing, multi-family housing and townhome/duplexes are all well-above previous years.

“More residential permits in the past six months than the past two years combined,” Pritchett said.

Pritchett’s presentation also included the June 2021 Consumer Price Index rate of inflation of 5.4%. He said gas and used cars are main contributors to inflation right now.