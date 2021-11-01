Sioux Falls issues more than $900 million in 2021 building permits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued more than $900 million worth in building permits from January to October 2021. The 6,384 permits accounting for $917,834,801 an increase over 2020, in which the city granted 6,360 permits for a total of $573,223,013.

Of the $917.8 million, the largest portion comes in the form of new commercial permits, followed by new residential, commercial addition & remodel, and residential addition and remodel.

New Commercial: $343.8 million

New Residential: $272.2 million

Commercial Addition & Remodel: $240.3 million

Residential Addition & Remodel: $61.5 million

Of the permits issued for new commercial building permits, the largest value was attributed to apartments. This was followed by manufacturing, offices/institutional/educational facilities, and finally other commercial properties (strip malls, hotels and restaurants).

In the area of new commercial permits, 2021 values increased substantially over 2019 and 2020 numbers in the categories of apartment buildings and manufacturing facilities. Office, institutional and educational permit values dropped in 2021, and the 2021 values for other commercial properties were higher than in 2020, but lower than 2019 values.

Multi-family units were the majority of new residential builds, totaling 1,595 new individual units. Next up was single family units (782), townhomes (414) and duplexes (4).

Multiple Family Units include apartments. This means that in 2021 permits were issued for 1,595 individual apartment units, not for 1,595 apartments buildings.

Out of the four types of residential housing listed, only duplexes have seen a decline in permits issued over the past three years.

So far in 2021, 95 different apartment projects have been permitted.

In total, the city granted permits for the building of 2,795 total new units, up from 2,027 in 2020, and 1,766 in 2019.

The city Zoning Department has also permitted the placement of 49 new manufactured homes in Sioux Falls, up from 37 in 2020, and 24 in 2019.

Of the 6,384 permits issued so far in 2021, 33 of the projects are valued at greater than $3 million. Together, these 33 projects account for $428,231,531 (46.7%) of the $917,834,801 total in permits issued.