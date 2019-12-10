Sioux Falls is the place to be for festivities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean planning for the events around Sioux Falls have stopped.

Downtown Sioux Falls has many festivities throughout the year for people to attend. Sadie Swier is the Marketing and Communications Coordinator for DTSF.

“Well, many of the events that our organization puts on have been going on for many years. I mean, 10, 15, 20 years. But, what many other businesses and many other organizations are also focusing on is really bringing an experience to downtown Sioux Falls. And so, that’s why you see so many fantastic events going on,” Swier said.

From Hot Harley Nights to 605 Summer Classic, many of these events have been around for years. However, there are new festivities coming to Sioux Falls as well, like Wagon Wheel.

Check this story later to hear from one of the newest contributors to the activities happening around Sioux Falls.