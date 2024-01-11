SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Frigid temperatures are starting to set in for southern South Dakota and are only expected to get colder over the weekend.

Thursday afternoon saw temperatures drop to a meager 6°F, with a wind chill of -10°F. Sunday morning’s wind chill in Sioux Falls is expected to get as low as -39°F.

But how does it actually feel when you’re out in the elements? How cold is the gas pump or your car door handle? Digital reporter Gracie Terrall set out Thursday morning with an infrared thermometer to test the temperature of different surfaces around town.

The temperature of the pump at a Get-n-Go gas station reads -2.5°F.

The temperature of the pump at a Marathon gas station reads -1°F.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the most common cause of frostbite is exposure to cold weather conditions, especially when body parts come in contact with ice, freezing metals or very cold liquids.

The temperature on a car door handle left outside reads as -9°F.

The steering wheel on the inside of this vehicle has a temperature of -6.5°F.

The SD Department of Public Safety (DPS) is advising people to prepare ahead of time for the freezing temperatures by wearing the proper gear.

To help prevent frostbite and hypothermia, wear a scarf or mask that covers the face, a water resistant coat, thick gloves, several layers of loose fitting clothing, water resistant boots and a hat. The DPS says to make sure your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers are covered.

This crosswalk button has a temperature of -7.5°F.

A bench at McKennan Park is -6°F.

The temperature needs to be below 31°F for frostbite to occur, the National Weather Service said. Depending on the wind chill, frostbite could set in between 10-30 minutes after exposure. Symptoms for frostbite include pain or numbness in the affected area and a “pins and needles” feeling. Prolonged exposure can lead to severe and advanced frostbite with hard, frozen skin and black and blue blisters.

The temperature of this playground set is -9.5°F.

A metal railing at Patrick Henry Middle School has a temp of -0.8°F.

Avera Emergency Medicine Physician Nathan Elg spoke with KELOLAND News on Jan. 10 about the dangers of frostbite and severe cold temperatures.

“For people who are out in the cold, it doesn’t take very long to start having effects on your body,” Elg said. “You’re going to be losing heat very quickly; faster than your body can produce.”