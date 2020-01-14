Sioux Falls housing permits down in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Build a new house? Moving into a new apartment? If so, you are part of the 1,642 new housing units added in Sioux Falls in 2019.



Sioux Falls had a total of 7,355 building permits for a total value of $771,507,597 in 2019, city officials said Jan. 10. Housing permits made up about $280 million of that total value.



The 1,642 housing units area six-year low. The last time the city had less than 2,000 new housing units was in 2015 when 1,739 units were added.

From 2013 through 2019 a total of 12,912 housing units were added, according to the City of Sioux Falls building permit statistics.



Last year was not a record for building permits and it shows that a continuation of some leveling of permits is happening.

The city issued permits for 30 new apartment buildings. Five of those made the top 15 values list for the city: Village Cooperative of Sioux Falls, Whisper Ridge East Apartments, Donahue Apartments, Hillcrest Heights Apartments and Cascade Lofts.



The city added 643 new multi family dwelling units in 2019, a decrease from the 945 new multi family units permits issued in 2018.