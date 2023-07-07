SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Violent crime tends to heat up during the summer, according to a 2014 report from the U.S. Department of Justice.

But data from the 2014 report and a 1984 report from the state of Illinois doesn’t necessarily state that homicides tend to increase in the summer. A 1984 report for the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority concluded “The preponderance of the empirical literature finds that homicide does not vary seasonally. However, the prevailing point of view in criminology

seems to be that homicide is seasonal.”

The 1984 report analyzed the homicide index in the U.S., Chicago, New York City, Boston Illinois, Chicago, California and other areas.

The 2014 DOJ study showed the violent crimes such as intimate partner violence, aggravated assault, simple assault and in general, crimes involving weapons increased but the study did not specify homicides.

In Sioux Falls, homicides have tended to increase after July 1 over at least 2021-2023.

Tunis Lomax, 36, was killed in August of 2022. Paul Billion was also killed in August of 2022. Between July 17 and Sept. 19, 2022, Sioux Falls had five homicides. The city had seven murders in 2022.

The city’s first homicide of 2021 happened in August. The city had five murders in 2021.

Sioux Falls Police found human remains and a body found an an apartment in separate incidents this week. The body of a man found in his apartment is being investigated as a homicide, the first of 2023.

The summer of 2020 did have an increase in homicides in the U.S. during the summer, according to several sources.

“The summer of 2020 showed that murder was up 15% through June in the FBI’s data, and many cities saw sudden and dramatic upswings in July and August,” said a story from The Intercept.

The Council on Criminal Justice said in March of 2021 that homicides reached their peak in 34 U.S. cities in the summer of 2020.