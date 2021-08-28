Sioux Falls’ historic Little League World Series run comes to an end with semifinal loss to Ohio

Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — South Dakota suffered their first loss of the tournament on Saturday as Ohio earned a 5-2 win over Sioux Falls.

Ohio struck first with a four run, second inning, fueled by a few hits and a couple of errors.

From there, the game stayed pretty even.

South Dakota made some nice defensive plays to keep the score where it was.

What a catch by Gavin Weir to start the third!



5 pitch inning for Munson and SD! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/zpEwz4AVkP — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

Noah Kuenzi delivered another RBI in the tournament with a single to right field. That scored Boston Bryant and cut the lead to 4-1.

RBI single by Noah Kuenzi! Great swing by the four hitter @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/9bmNpAxCon — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

Ohio would add their fifth run in the fifth inning.

Sioux Falls would never stop fighting as they put up one run on three hits in the sixth, but their comeback would fall short as they left the tying run at first.

A great backhanded play by Maddox Jones at third.



Final: Ohio 5 South Dakota 2 @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2021

This loss puts an end to South Dakota’s championship contention. Sioux Falls will play at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 29 in the consolation game for third place.