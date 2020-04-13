Sioux Falls high school seniors may still get a graduation ceremony, Maher says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The possibility of a face-to-face graduation for high school seniors in the Sioux Falls School District still exists, superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said in an afternoon news conference on Monday.

A traditional graduation won’t happen in May but early input from seniors in the district indicates that they’d like a face-to-face graduation even if it was on a later date such as June, Maher said. The district received input from several seniors and parents, and Maher said he sought input from a student advisory board.

“Our first goal is a face-to-face ceremony,” Maher said. But if that’s not possible because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns, another option could be selected, Maher said.

The school district will be sending a survey to seniors in all district high schools as well as interviewing at least 10 seniors from each high school to help determine the 2020 graduation option, Maher said.

“We will have more information by the end of the week,” Maher said. That information will be used to help determine a graduation option, Maher said.

Graduation had been set for May 24.

The Sioux Falls School District School Board meets Monday night and it will address at least two calendar items, Maher said.

Maher will recommend that school end on May 20 as already set and that none of four lost school days be made up. The district closed as a snow day in January and closed for three days because of COVID-19 in mid-March.