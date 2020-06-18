Sioux Falls goes virtual for Fourth of July celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fourth of July celebrations are well attended every year in Sioux Falls; however, this year’s festivities will be a little different.

The City of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department announced this week the decision to cancel the 2020 Independence Day Parade and picnic at the Falls due to COVID-19 concerns.

“When everything started in March, we weren’t sure how long mitigation efforts would need to last,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said. “As things began to reopen, we looked at the time we had left and tried to find something that could be a good experience for the community.”

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department created two events for residents to take part in over the holiday weekend (July 3-5).

The first is the ‘One Sioux Falls Fourth Virtual 5K.’

The city said in a news release, participants can run one or more of three historic 5K routes.

“Participate by running or walking a 5k route provided on the City’s Independence Day Celebration website and share your photos or video.”

The second event is the ‘One Sioux Falls Virtual Parade’.

“The Virtual Parade is a chance for people to drive around town and see the ‘floats’ in the front yards, while social distancing,” Mieras said.

Citizens around Sioux Falls are asked to decorate their homes and yards for other people to come and look at over the Fourth of July weekend.

“We want people to decorate their homes,” Mieras said. “We also want people to be able to drive or walk around and see what your neighbors have done to celebrate Independence Day.”

While it was a difficult decision to cancel this year’s parade, Mieras knows it was for the safety of the public.

“We’re trying to keep the people who come to the parade safe, but we’re also trying to keep the people in the parade safe,” Mieras said. “It’s hard to social distance a band or the people on the floats.”

The goal for the Parks and Recreation department is for citizens to celebrate the entire weekend from July 3-5.

Using the whole weekend allows for people to see more decorated houses and more time for people to participate in the 5K.

“It’s a good way for us to spread out the 5K runners over the three days,” Mieras said. “If someone is up to running a route each day, then that would be fun too.”

Visit the link below to learn more about Sioux Falls’ Fourth of July celebration or to see the three 5K routes.

Sioux Falls Fourth of July