SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is less than two weeks away and Sioux Falls homes are crawling with creepy guests.

Driving down E. 49th Street near Southeastern Avenue, you’re bound to find a few grave stones, giant pumpkins and even a 12-foot skeleton in the yards.

With Halloween expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in terms of spending, it’s no surprise that KELOLAND families are going all out this year.

KELOLAND News drove through a few Sioux Falls neighborhoods to find some spooky decorations.

Decorations on E. 49th Street and Otonka Pass

Decorations along 57th Street between Minnesota Ave. and Cliff Ave.

Decorations along E. 49th Street.

Decorations at 3200 S. Jefferson Ave. | Photo Courtesy: Lisa Kutter

Decorations near 57th Street in Sioux Falls.

Decorations on W. Lotta Street.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 51% of Americans are planning to decorate their homes this year. That’s down from 52% last year. An estimated $3.4 billion will be spent on decorations alone this year.

Overall, the NRF estimates that Americans will spend a record $10.6 billion dollars on Halloween this year which averages out to about $100.45 per person. Most of that money will go towards costumes with $3.6 billion in expected spending.

But those planning to hand out candy or throw a party are on the rise from the last two years when the pandemic halted some people’s celebrations.

Joining in on the Halloween festivities this year is the return of the Sioux Falls Zombie Walk in downtown Sioux Falls on October 29.

KELOLAND News wants to see your Halloween decorations! You can send photos to jjackson@keloland.com. We’ll add your photo to this online gallery and it might be featured on-air.