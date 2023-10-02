SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In April of 2023, KELOLAND News took a look at City of Sioux Falls Health Food Service inspection data for food service establishments, aka restaurants. At that time, we found three establishments in the city with scores of 80 out of 100, a score which likely denotes multiple critical violations.

The city uses a scale for inspection. Each establishment begins an inspection with a score of 100. As the inspector goes through, each violation noted comes with a deduction of points.

The scale the city operates on is one running from 70-100, with a 100 being a perfect rating.

While it is technically possible for a restaurant to score below a 70, it is extremely rare.

On the inspection map, there are well over 200 restaurants with a perfect score of 100.

Restaurants with perfect scores upon last inspection

Within the 70-100 score-system are three separate tiers: 70-79, 80-89 and 90-100.

Food inspection score tiers

Nearly all restaurants within the city fall within the highest tier of 90-100. The City asks restaurants to try and average at least a 94 between two yearly inspections.

To achieve a 94, a restaurant could have at most two critical violations (violations more likely to get someone sick, ranging from 3-5 points each) or six non-critical violations (violations less likely to get someone sick, ranging from 1-2 points each).

Restaurants within the 90-100 score range

An example of an establishment that has hit a 94 on each of its two most recent inspections is the Perkins on 41st St. just west of I-29.

Local Perkins location with a score of 94 across two inspections

On a December 13, 2022, inspection, this location was docked 6-points on four separate non-critical violations. Two-points each for wiping cloth and food contact surface cleanliness violations, and one-point each for floors/walls/ceiling and non food contact surface cleanliness.

During a June 16, 2023, inspection, the location was docked one-point each for two floors/wall/ceiling violations and two non food contact surface violations (one for cleanliness and one for design), as well as one two-point violation for food contact surface cleanliness.

Listed violations from the aforementioned Perkins

Taking a look at the next tier down, there are 35 restaurants within the city that scored between 80 and 89 on the most recent inspection.

PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY (East side): 86

YUMMY HOUSE: 82

NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET: 84

JACKYS RESTAURANT (East side): 89

TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI: 86

HY-VEE GAS #5: 85

LET IT FLY: 81

TAVERN 180: 88

PLAZA AZTECA: 87

AVERA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH: 86

IHOP: 87

BOSS’ PIZZA & CHICKEN (26th St.): 89

SHAHI PALACE: 87

RED LOBSTER:86

CARIBOU COFFEE (49th St.): 89

TOKYO JAPANESE CUISINE: 81

FUJI SUSHI & HIBACHI: 82 ALL DAY CAFE/ TAP HOUSE 41: 89

HUHOT (Western): 89

BACKYARD GRILL & CATERING:82

HIBACHI GRILL & SUPREME BUFFET: 80

HY-VEE #3-KITCHEN/DELI: 89

DAREO’S PIZZA (Minnesota): 84

CARIBOU COFFEE (Minnesota): 89

BOSS’ PIZZA AND CHICKEN (Minnesota): 81

KALADI’S BISTRO: 84

BOSS’ PIZZERIA & SPORTS BAR (RAMADA): 80

SUSHI-MASA: 87

PHO THAI: 86

OSHIMA JAPANESE RESTAURANT:87

AGUA FRESH: 86

ODE TO FOOD AND DRINKS: 87

HERNANDEZ TORTILLA COMPANY: 88

MANNA BAKERY AND MINI MARKET: 89

HEROES INC @ JOHN MORRELL: 82

It is important to note that low scores do not always indicate an unsafe eating environment. For example, a restaurant with a score in the 90-100 range could have up to three total critical violations, maintaining a relatively high score even with more than one violation posing a risk to health.

While low scores are an indication that things may not be up to par, it is important to check the reports behind the scores to find out just why the restaurant received the grade it did.

There are no restaurants in the lowest tier of 70-79.

As mentioned at the top of the story, we looked at three restaurants back in April with scores of 80; Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, Boss’ Pizza on Russell and Manna Bakery.

Since April, the inspection scores for Boss’ Pizza and Hibachi have not been updated, though Manna Bakery’s score was improved upon reinspection to an 89.

Back in April, City Environmental Health Manager Dominic Miller told KELOLAND that any restaurant with a score of less than 80 is required to have a full inspection within 30-days or less.

Miller, providing an update on October second said both Boss’ Pizza and Hibachi completed their follow-up inspection, or had their violations corrected on-site. Because these were corrections of critical violations however, the scores for the establishments will not be eligible for change until their next scored inspection.

Miller said in April that a score of 80 or lower likely indicates a number of critical violations, which would require extra attention.

Boss’ Pizza violations – June 5, 2023

Let It Fly violations – April 12, 2023

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine violations – June 14,2023

Currently there three locations in the city that are on the cusp of an 80, having received scores of 81 on their last inspections. These are Let It Fly, Boss’ Pizza on Minnesota and Tokyo Japanese Cuisine.