SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Black Americans make up 13% of the United States population but less than 2% of visitors at national parks across the country according to a study from the George Wright Society. When Sioux Falls filmmaker Daniel Bergeson found that out several years ago it sparked an idea for a film exploring the ‘why’ behind that statistic.

Bergeson reached out to another local filmmaker, Bobby Peacock, to talk about making a film to highlight the disparities and lack of diversity in natural spaces.

“I just remember hearing his heart and just like his concerns about, ‘man people need to start talking about this,'” Peacock told KELOLAND News on the initial meeting. At the time, Peacock had shied away from having public conversations on race but after a lot of thought and prayer, he began feeling a desire to facilitate discussions about racial diversity.

So, the two began conceptualizing their film, Hazard.

That was back in 2019. Now, with funds through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, the two are preparing to premiere their short film at the Sioux Falls State Theatre.

While the film focuses on the experience of travelling as a minority, the pair want to use the premiere to open up discussion for all community members, regardless of their race.

“We’re trying to bridge that gap and make that feeling of necessity to talk about these types of things, embedded in our entire community,” Bergeson said.

Bergeson and Peacock say that conversations about race and racism are important to have in the Sioux Falls community. In a previous film series, The Black Project, the duo highlighted the stories of Black citizens in Sioux Falls and their experiences. The project went viral and sparked conversations on social media but not all of the feedback was positive. So, Peacock reached out individually to people who felt strongly against the message of the project to begin a dialogue to understand their perspective.

“A lot of them started out, like, really bad because everybody has a different perception, a different worldview, a different lens,” Peacock said. “But just sitting back and asking questions, and not even trying to put my views on them, but simply asking them questions and simply listening opened up the hearts for me to tell my side of the tale.”

Hazard, a film by Bobby Peacock and Daniel Bergeson.

Being white, Bergeson also finds value in having these conversations with members of the community.

“When we’re talking about the Black community, you don’t choose whether to be a part of that conversation,” Bergeson said. “The white community and people who are not Black they can choose or not choose, basically, because that’s the privilege that’s there.”

Following the showing of the short film there will be a panel involving the film’s actors and community leaders. Bergeson said they hope the audience will be diverse and bring different experiences and perspectives to the panel discussion. The goal is to show that experiences centered on race happen every day in the community, even if people don’t talk about them, he said.

The premiere is on May 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sioux Falls State Theatre and tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite. Peacock says the event will be black tie optional. If you’d like to watch Hazard Film Projects other work, click here.

You can watch a trailer for Hazard here.