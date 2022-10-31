SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some families get dressed up and make Christmas cards every year for friends and family, but one Sioux Falls family puts their time and effort into a different annual tradition: Halloween.

In 2013, Trisha Murphy and her husband wanted to do something cute for Halloween and realized their four children would be just the right amount of people needed for a Wizard of Oz costume. So, they dressed the kids up as Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion and took photos of them near their home in Dell Rapids.

“When I started out, I really didn’t have any intention of keeping it going. And it just sort of happened,” Murphy told KELOLAND News.

Wizard of Oz – 2013. Photo courtesy: Trisha Murphy

But what started as a one-time photo for Halloween, has now turned into 10 years of costumes and memories for the Murphy family.

“The next year come Halloween, we thought, well, why don’t we do that again?” Murphy said. “So, we did Peter Pan, we did Star Wars, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, there’s, you know, nine of them before this.”

Murphy, who owns her own photography business, said sometimes clients on social media suggest ideas for the costumes. The trick, though, is finding themes that have at least four characters but sometimes they find themselves needing to double up on roles like when they used two of the kids to dress up as the Seven Dwarfs for their Snow White photo in 2019.

“So, in this one this year for Beauty and the Beast, my youngest played both Mrs. Potts and Lumiere the candle,” Murphy explained. “So, we did Mrs. Potts first, then we wiped off the makeup, put new makeup on and got her in a new costume for the second one.”

Memories to look back on

Ghostbusters – 2018. Photo courtesy: Trisha Murphy

While Murphy never intended the costumes to become a tradition, she said it’s grown into something special for their family. As former theater students, it gives Murphy and her husband a chance to tap into that creative background as they all work together to set up the shoots, do makeup, and take the photos as a family.

“One that we had a lot of fun with was Ghostbusters. We shot that downtown in Sioux Falls. And my kids just got really into it. You know, they were firing their lasers at you know, nothing, but the expressions on their faces were amazing,” Murphy said.

While Murphy said she has never had a favorite costume, this year’s photo could change that.

The family traveled to Pierre in search of a building that could serve as a “castle” for their Beauty and the Beast-themed photo.

“We’ve never gone that far to do a shoot, so we loaded up our car and we stayed there overnight,” Murphy said.

After getting permission to use the steps of the Capitol building, the Murphy’s began their photoshoot.

“There were people driving by who were pulling over on the side of the road to check out what we were doing and at the end, there was a family that stopped, and they wanted to get pictures with my daughter dressed as Belle,” Murphy said. “So, it was just really fun. I think it will be one of the most memorable shoots that we did.”

While the family has enjoyed the photo tradition, Murphy said next year will likely be their last.

“My oldest will be a senior next year. So, I think that might be our last one. Which, you know, there has to come a time where you wrap it up, but I will be so sad to see it end,” Murphy said.

But the memories will remain as the family has the images printed and hung up in their home.

“You know, my older kids are 15, 17, 12. So now they’re kind of like, ‘Oh, mom, this is getting a little embarrassing,’ but they still do it for me because they know it’s really important to me. And I hope they look back at it when they’re older and think wow, that was something really cool that our family did,” Murphy said.

Murphy is already planning ahead to next year’s costumes which they will take next summer.