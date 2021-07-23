Sioux Falls East, Rapid City Post 22 and Renner earn state tournament victories

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15, Rapid City Post 22 and Renner Post 307 each picked up wins on Friday, July 23 in the opening round of the Class ‘A’ Legion State Tournament.
GAME 1: #1 SIOUX FALLS EAST – 6 #8 WATERTOWN – 1
Sioux Falls East opened the state tournament with an impressive 6-1 win over #8 Watertown.
Post 15 East got on the board first when Ryne Hammerstorm delivered an RBI infield single.
After building their lead to 2-0, East allowed their first run as Watertown got an RBI single from Cole Holden.
A three run fourth inning would do the job to help Post 15 East seal the win as they went on to earn a 6-1 win.
GAME 2: #6 RAPID CITY POST 22 – 4 #3 SIOUX FALLS WEST – 3
Game two of the day featured a tremendous contest as Post 22 and Post 15 West battled.
Sioux Falls West tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single, knotting the game at 3.
In the top of the seventh, Post 22 answered right back as Wyatt Anderson delivered a clutch, two out single. The Hardhats led 4-3 after six and a half.
Post 15 West didn’t go quietly as they put runners on the corner with two outs, but a groundout to second ended the contest. Post 22 earned the 4-3 win over Sioux Falls West.
GAME 3: #4 RENNER POST 307 ROYALS – 2 #5 PIERRE POST 8 – 1
The game began as a pitcher’s duel as Pierre’s Jack VanCamp and Renner’s Reece Arbogast kept the game scoreless through three innings.
In the fourth inning, Renner finally got on the board as they took advantage of a wild pitch, but had a runner thrown out at home avoid two runs scoring.
Post 8 would finally get on the board in the sixth when Maguire Raske connected on a long double to right field, tying the game at 1.
In the home half, Renner put two in scoring position with no outs and it appeared VanCamp would work out of the jam, but Austin Henry of Renner stole home to give Post 307 a 2-1 lead.
Reece Arbogast would finish the complete game performance on his way to the win as the pitcher.
Renner earned a 2-1 win.