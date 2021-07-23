Sioux Falls East, Rapid City Post 22 and Renner earn state tournament victories

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KELO) -- It's been a summer of record-breaking heat in KELOLAND, sending many people in search of some fun on the water. But even with all of the heat, there's still less traffic and fewer dangerous incidents at one of the largest lakes near Sioux Falls.

What's behind the safer summer at Wall Lake in tonight's Eye on KELOLAND.

"I just love being outside and surrounded by nature," Sioux Falls mom Becky Brunz said.

Brunz went to Wall Lake with her kids this week for a change of scenery while escaping the summer heat.

"In the pool you have to be right next to them all the time, but at this lake, they all have life jackets, I can see them and it's not overly crowded like at the pools," Brunz said.

This open swim area is a much different picture from what the Wall Lake beach experienced last summer.

"The beaches are packed, our parking lots are overflowing and obviously the boat traffic is double what it has been in a couple of years," Game Fish and Parks Regional Conservation Officer Supervisor Jeremy Roe said in a June 2020 interview.

The pandemic pool closures in Sioux Falls sent many families out to Wall Lake in 2020.

"We've been going to the lake since covid shut everything down last year, so we had to get life jackets last year," Brunz said.

But that lifesaving tool wasn't with every family at Wall Lake last summer.

"Unfortunately we had a couple of drownings out there last year, not maybe due to the crowds, but just people inexperienced out on the water," Minnehaha County Emergency Manager Jason Gearman said.

The loss of life in 2020 led to the new lifejacket loaner program at Wall Lake beach.

"We decided lets try something and give people the opportunity to use these life jackets if they don't know how to swim," Gearman said.

"There's a lot of people that use it and surprisingly its been really good, everybody puts life jackets back so people keep using them," Game Fish and Parks Conservation Officer Craig Fishel said.

It took fundraisers and donations to start the lifejacket program, but now there's even more options to choose from thanks to other people donating after their day at the beach.

"People were taking their old life jackets that were still useable and throwing them on this rack so people can use them," Fishel said.

People who live along the lake helped start the lifejacket program and say they're happy to see people using it this summer, but wish even more people would use one before they get in the water.

"I would always recommend wearing a life jacket especially near or around water. Especially if you're not familiar with water or you don't know how to swim," Fishel said.

It's a simple safety device that gives parents like Brunz some peace of mind.

"I'm always counting, making sure they're all above the water," Brunz said. "But they're all in life jackets, so that's very helpful."

The increased use of life jackets along with the drop in beach traffic has helped make 2021 a much safer summer at the lake.

"There's been some calls out there, but not even close to what there was before, just because there is so few people out there right now compared to what there was last year," Gearman said.

A trend law enforcement hopes to see continue as people soak up the last few weeks of summer.

"Go enjoy the lakes in South Dakota, you only get a few months to do it, they're a good place to go, just be safe," Gearman said.

While the swim area at Wall Lake has seen a drop in traffic this summer, Game, Fish and Parks officers say there is still an increase in boat traffic on the lake as more families have invested in outdoor recreation during the pandemic.