Sioux Falls East outlasts Renner in 2021 Dakota Classic championship

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Dakota Classic on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 completed an undefeated tournament with an 7-3 win over Renner in the Dakota Classic tournament.

Renner picked up an 11-10 win over Lincoln Pius in the semifinal round, while Sioux Falls East earned a narrow 12-11 win over Shakopee in the semis.

All three games were livestreamed on KELOLAND.com and those full games, along with stats and highlights will be posted on Tuesday, June 22.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 