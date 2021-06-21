Sioux Falls East outlasts Renner in 2021 Dakota Classic championship

Click the video player above to see highlights from the Dakota Classic on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Post 15 completed an undefeated tournament with an 7-3 win over Renner in the Dakota Classic tournament.

Renner picked up an 11-10 win over Lincoln Pius in the semifinal round, while Sioux Falls East earned a narrow 12-11 win over Shakopee in the semis.

FINAL: @RennerRoyals 11 Lincoln Pius 10 @KELOSports



Lincoln scored two in the seventh and nearly tied it, but Reece Arbogast makes a great throw to end it. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Isu6mWTQxM — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 21, 2021

All three games were livestreamed on KELOLAND.com and those full games, along with stats and highlights will be posted on Tuesday, June 22.