Sioux Falls East hosts Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Wednesday, June 16 as Sioux Falls East hosts Harrisburg at 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls East enters Wednesday’s contest with a 12-3 record, coming off an 8-6 win over Mitchell on Tuesday, June 15.

Post 15 East has swung the bat well this season as they are scoring more than eight runs per game offensively.

Their defense has been impressive, but not as strong as their offense. East is allowing more than four runs per contest to their opponents.

Harrisburg comes into Wednesday with a 9-3 overall record.

The Tigers had won five straight, until their 14-4 loss to Watertown on Tuesday, June 15.

Harrisburg has struggled a little on defense this year as they have allowed 80 runs in their 12 games this season.

However, the Tigers have been hot with the sticks as they are scoring nearly nine runs per game this year.

Jack Sutton has led the team with an impressive .500 batting average, including 4 homeruns and a staggering 26 runs batted in.

Wednesday’s game begins at 5 p.m. and the game can be seen on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.