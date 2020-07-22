Sioux Falls East hosts Brandon Valley in class ‘A’ baseball double header

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will return to Harmodon Park on Wednesday, July 22 as Sioux Falls East will host Brandon Valley in a double header.

The first game will start at 5:00 p.m. with the second game to follow.

This game has a lot on the line when it comes to the current class ‘A’ standings. Brandon Valley will look to make a last second attempt to catch the top seeded Rapid City Post 22 team.

However, Sioux Falls East is in a tough spot as they want to move up to sixth, but they also want to avoid falling any lower than seventh.

After Sioux Falls East’s win last night, they now find themselves at 10-9 in league play this season and 18-21 overall this year.

Brandon Valley finds themselves with an impressive league record of 15-5 and an overall record of 19-10.

Wednesday’s double header coverage will begin around 4:55 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Click the link below to watch Wednesday’s games:

The 2020 postseason is just over a week away for class ‘A’ South Dakota baseball and you can learn more about that below: