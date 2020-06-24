Sioux Falls East holds off a late Yankton rally

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After leading by 13 runs, Sioux Falls East held off a late rally from Yankton to claim a 14-9 win on Tuesday.

Sioux Falls East went to scoring right away as they grabbed four first inning runs, led by a two runs batted in (RBI) single from Tyler Boyum.

Yankton would scratch across a run in the second, but Post 15 East answered quickly as they scored eight runs.

The highlight of the long second inning was Brady Christoffels who blasted a two runs homerun.

After a scoreless third for Yankton, East added two more runs thanks to another two run homerun, this time from Aidan Beck.

The fourth inning was scoreless for both teams as Post 15 East held a 13 run lead, heading to the fifth inning.

Yankton needed at least four runs to avoid the ten run mercy rule, and they did just that.

Yankton’s Jayden Lightner got the scoring started as he singled in a run. That began a four run fifth inning, cutting the Post 15 East lead to 14-5.

Post 12 wasn’t done there. Yankton would get a two run home run from Carson Haak in the 6th and add a total of four more runs.

East still led 14-9 after six innings.

Yankton would go down in order in the seventh inning to end the game.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Yankton 0 1 0 0 4 4 0 9 15 2 12 Sioux Falls East 4 8 2 0 0 0 X 14 12 3 8 ***LOB- Runners Left on Base

Sioux Falls East was led by Tyler Boyum who collected two hits and three RBI’s. Brady Christoffels also collected two hits and two RBI’s, while Aidan Beck went 2-4 with a pair of RBI’s as well.

Post 15 East’s Jacob Glovich earned the win as he pitched 4 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, while striking out four.

Four pitchers pitched for Sioux Falls East. The staff combined to allow nine earned runs on 15 hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Yankton was led by Tristan Redman who went 3-3 with three singles and two RBI’s. Carson Haak, Joe Gokie, Austin Wagner, Cameron Zaharbock (2), Jayden Lightner (2), Tony McGlone (2), Rugby Ryken (2) and Kaden Luellman each collected hits for Post 12.

Yankton’s Kaid Keller took the loss as he allowed twelve runs (eleven earned) on six hits and seven walks, while walks seven.

Tristan Redman pitched in relief for Post 12. Redman pitched five innings allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out three.

Click the video player below to watch highlights from Tuesday’s contest: