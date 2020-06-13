Sioux Falls East earns walk-off win over Post 15 West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Dakota Classic baseball tournament kicked off on Friday, June 12 with a double header featuring Sioux Falls East.

Sioux Falls East opened the tournament against in town rival Sioux Falls West.

West grabbed the early lead, thanks to an RBI double from Connor Rysavy. Post 15 West would hold a 1-0 lead until the third inning.

Sioux Falls East took advantage of an error and a sacrifice fly to grab a 2-1 lead, but they weren’t done there.

Catcher Aidan Beck would launch a two run double over the left fielders head and score Garren Heinert and Brady Crostoffels.

East led 4-1 after 3.

East would increase their lead their lead to 5-1 after the fourth inning, but Sioux Falls West wasn’t done yet.

Keaton Hartman would hit an RBI single into centerfield to add a run in the fifth inning, making he score 5-2 after 5.

Then came the sixth inning.

Sioux Falls West put together three runs thanks to an RBI single by Camden Gadbois and a two run error.

In the home half of the seventh, Sioux Falls East had their chance to win it and Ty Schafer delivered the walk-off RBI single.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Sioux Falls West 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 5 7 1 8 Sioux Falls East 0 0 4 1 0 0 1 6 5 2 7 **LOB- Runners Left on Base

Sioux Falls East was led by Aidan Beck who went 2-4 with a double, a single and two runs batted (RBI) in. Nate Sprenkle, Garren Heinert, and Ty Schafer all collected a hit in the win.

Tyler Boyum earned the win as a relief pitcher. Boyum pitched 1.1. innings allowing zero runs and zero hits, while striking out 3.

The Sioux Falls East pitching staff allowed only two earned runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

Sioux Falls West had seven hitters who all tallied a hit including Keaton Hartman, Connor Rysavy, Jordan Miller, Gabe Stahl, Graham Sanders, Mitchell Willis and Camden Gadbois.

Hartman, Rysavy and Gadbois each collected an RBI.

Carter Portner took the loss in relief for Post 15 West. The Sioux Falls West pitching staff allowed six earned runs on five hits and eight walks, while striking out eleven.