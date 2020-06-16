Sioux Falls East earns 13-3 win over Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East entered Tuesday’s contest with Brookings on a three game losing skid, following the annual Dakota Classic tournament.

In the first inning, Sioux Falls East got their leadoff man on, but wasn’t able to score him until Brady Christoffels hit a triple over the centerfielder’s head. Post 15 East led 1-0.

Sioux Falls would score another run when Aidan Beck hit a single, scoring Christoffels.

After a scoreless second inning, Post 15 East got back on the board. The scoring started when Christoffels blasted an RBI double, giving East a 3-0 lead.

East would go on to score four more runs and take a 7-0 lead. The inning was highlighted by RBI doubles from Ty Schafer and Nate Olson.

Sioux Falls East wasn’t done yet.

Post 15 scored five more runs in the fourth inning with the big hit coming from Grant Graber, who blasted a three-run homerun over the left field fence.

Brookings trailed 12-0 heading into the fifth inning. That meant the Bandits needed three runs or the ten-run rule would go into effect.

Brookings got those three runs.

Rhett Zelinsky connected for a bases clearing double that scored three runs and cut the lead to 12-3.

In the home half of the fifth, Post 15’s offense went right back to work.

Sioux Falls East would load the bases for Logan Bakker who hit a sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Christoffels to score and give Sioux Falls East the win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 Runs Hits Errors LOB Brookings Bandits 0 0 0 0 3 3 6 1 5 Sioux Falls East 2 0 5 5 1 13 14 1 6 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Sioux Falls East collected 13 runs on fourteen hits and six walks. Graber, Christoffels, Beck, Trey Runge, and Schafer all collected multi-hit games. Andrew Evenson, Bakker and Olson each tallied a hit as well.

Jacob Glovich earned the win in the complete-game performance. Glovich pitched five innings allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk, while striking out six.

Brookings was led by Zelinsky who tallied two hits and three runs batted in. Jackson Krogman, Daniel Messerli, Parker Rykhus and Henry Hammrich each collected a hit.

Jake Ammann took the loss as he allowed seven earned runs on ten hits, while striking out three.