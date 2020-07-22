Sioux Falls East and West split double header

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A double header of two in town rivals featured as the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week on Tuesday, July 21.

Sioux Falls West met with Sioux Falls East in a double header as the two teams split the double header.

Sioux Falls East earned a 6-3 win in game one as they scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Sioux Falls West 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3 7 2 7 Sioux Falls East 0 1 1 0 0 4 X 6 9 1 10 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Game One Stats

Game one featured some big swings from both teams, none bigger than the plays below:

Sioux Falls West was led at the plate by Bobby Feiock who went 1 for 3 collecting two runs batted in (RBI’s). Feiock doubled in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2.

Sioux Falls East was led by Tyler Boyum who went 2 for 2 with a single, double, two walks and an RBI.

However, one of the most important swings for Post 15 East came from Aidan Beck who singled in two runs to take the lead in the sixth inning.

Sioux Falls East would hold West scoreless in the seventh inning to earn the 6-3 win.

East also claimed one of the top plays of the night as Garren Heinert made a diving catch to retire the side in the third inning.

In the second game, Sioux Falls West jumped out to an early lead thanks to some timely walks and hits. Post 15 West would go on to earn an 11-0 win over East in five innings.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 Runs Hits Errors LOB Sioux Falls West 1 6 0 0 4 11 5 1 7 Sioux Falls East 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 3 *LOB- Runners Left on Base

Game Two Stats

Offense was limited in this game as there was only eight hits, but Post 15 West was led by Graham Sanders who went 3 for 3 with a triple and two singles.

Sioux Falls East was led by Nate Olson who went 1 for 1 at the plate with a single and a walk.

The top play of this game was another nice defensive play as Keaton Hartman helped begin a double play with a fly out to center field.

