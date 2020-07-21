Sioux Falls East and West clash in Game of the Week doubleheader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East and West are set to meet in a doubleheader Tuesday night that will be featured as the KELOLAND.com Games of the Week.

This will be the fourth and fifth times that the two in town rivals crossed paths this season.

Post 15 East has won two of the first three contests against S.F. West including a 6-5 walk-off winner to open the season on June 12.

Sioux Falls East would get a walk-off single from Ty Schafer to score the game winning run.

Sioux Falls East earns walk-off win over Post 15 West Watch the full game or highlights from June 12

Sioux Falls East enters the doubleheader with a 17-20 record on the season and a 9-9 record against class ‘A’ teams this season.

Sioux Falls East has earned their wins by using a mixture of solid defense and reliable offense.

East is scoring more than 6 runs per contest this season as they have scored more than 220 runs in 37 contests.

Sioux Falls West enters the double header with an 8-16 record in the class ‘A’ standings and a 9-21 record overall.

West is scoring more than four runs per contest this season, which has helped lead them to their nine wins.

Class ‘A’ Standings- July 21

Sioux Falls East currently sits at seventh in the Class ‘A’ standings. East has a slim lead over Mitchell and Brookings, which will make every game essential for Post 15 East.

Sioux Falls West is number twelve in the standings and they will look to climb a spot or two before the playoffs begin on July 28.

You can learn more about the class ‘A’ postseason below:

Tonight’s game will begin around 5:00 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Click below to watch: