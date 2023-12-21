SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s possible drivers may need to pay for metered parking in downtown Sioux Falls on evenings and Saturdays in the future.

Shawn Pritchett, the city’s financial director, said at a Dec. 19 council informational meeting as the downtown continues to grow and get busier, the city will likely need to consider expanded enforcement parking.

“…we’re seeing more people here in the evenings and on Saturdays,” Pritchett said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On street parking is designed for access to the businesses in the area, Pritchett said. On street public parking is also designed for turnover which means multiple vehicles can park to use businesses over a period of time, he said.

“If they are being utilized by people who are living downtown and they are parking there for 12 hours, that’s not serving the businesses nearby,” Pritchett said.

Enforcement now ends at 5 p.m. on weeknights and is free on weekends.

“…it’s something Downtown Sioux Falls has been supportive of,” Pritchett said. The idea of expanding enforcement has been discussed for at least several years, he said.

Pritchett said the concept includes continued free parking ramps after 5 p.m. and on weekends.

“We don’t have specified timelines…,” Pritchett said of any expanded enforcement. But, he’d be interested in discussion or even possible implementation within 12 months.

The possible change may not be the only one drivers will experience in the future.

Pritchett said Sioux Falls is the only city he is aware of that does not charge a fee for customers who use a credit card.

He estimated the city loses about $50,000 a year absorbing costs associated with credit card use.

The city will likely be considering a credit card fee plan in the next six months, Pritchett said.

Although parking revenues are slowly climbing back to pre-COVID or 2019 levels, Pritchett said, the city will still need to support that revenue.

The city’s public parking fund is an enterprise fund which means expenses are covered by revenues. The city has been holding down the costs for public parking but future debt payments will impact that.

“There will be pressure on our cash flow,” Pritchett said. The public parking fund will need to make about $1.9 million to $2 million in debt payments over the next several years to pay for the newest parking ramp.

Matt Nelson, the city’s public parking facilities manager, said the ramp is about 60% full which is on schedule.

Nelson and Pritchett said the city is also at, or near, the maximum of allowable public parking rate charges.

“The last time we set the rates was around 2017,” Pritchett said.

When the current rates were set, “we were already behind compared to our peers,” Nelson said.

“I would expect that in the next 12 to 18 months we will come back with a range of rates for the next five to seven years,” Pritchett said.

The rates would cover city-owned ramps and public parking lots and metered spaces.

Occupancy in city-owned ramps is increasing after dropping from 96% in 2019 to 75% in 2020.

Parking lot occupancy increased from 96% in 2019 to a forecasted 97% in 2023.

But construction of new private parking ramps will draw some tenants away from stalls in city-owned ramps, Nelson said.

The city is planning for the loss of a possible 100 tenants, Nelson said. “We do know it’s coming,” Nelson said.

The city would get that number back about three to five years after the loss, Nelson said.