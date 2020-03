SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has notified parents that a student at Whittier Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, said Carly Uthe, a media specialist with the school district.

“The Department of Health tells us there is no risk of transmission to other staff or students at the school due to the student’s last day of attendance at Whittier,” Uthe said in an email to KELOLAND News.

The district sent a letter to parents about the case, Uthe said.