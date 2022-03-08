SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robbery may have declined in Sioux Falls in 2021 but larceny, burglary and stolen car crimes all increased, according to the city’s 2021 crime report.

The number of reported stolen vehicles was under 1,000 in 2019 but things sped up in 2020. There were 1,121 stolen vehicles in 2020 and 1,337 in 2021.

The population of Sioux Falls reached an estimated 202,000 in 2021, according to city data.

City data illustrates how crime incidents have not outpaced the rate of growth in the city.

KELOLAND News took data from the three similar-sized cities of Des Moines, Iowa, Lincoln, Nebraska, and Overland Park, Kansas, in the Midwest and compared some crime data to Sioux Falls.

The 1,337 stolen vehicles is more than the 593 auto thefts reported in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 2020. The 2021 crime data for Lincoln was not available. The population of Lincoln is about 291,000 in 2021.



The city of Overland Park, Kansas, had an estimated population of 199,000 in 2021. The city had 553 motor vehicle thefts in 2021 compared to 527 in 2020 and 395 in 2019.

The clearance rate for stolen vehicle incidents was 45% for Sioux Falls. It’s one of the lowest clearance rate crime categories in Sioux Falls and in the nation. The national clearance rate is 14%.

Des Moines had an estimated population of about 216,000 in 2021 and about 214,000 in 2020.

The city’s crime data for 2021 was not available on its website.

In 2020, the city’s police department seized 21.51 pounds of methamphetamine. Sioux Falls Police seized 64.7 pounds in 2020 and 129 pounds in 2021.

The department responded to 128,196 calls for service in 2021 and 127,477 in 2020.

Des Moines police responded to 193,630 calls for service in 2020.

Aggravated assaults declined in 2021 but they were still above 500. The city had 517 in 2021 and 557 in 2020.

Overland Park had 393 aggravated assaults in 2021 and 325 in 288. The city of Lincoln had 831 aggravated assaults in 2020.

Domestic simple assaults in Sioux Falls declined from 1,313 in 2020 to 1,233 in 2021. Simple assaults also decreased from 902 in 2020 to 890 in 2021.

The number of homicides dropped from 13 to 5 in 2021 in Sioux Falls.

Overland Park had one murder and nonnegligent homicide in 2021.

The city of Lincoln had seven in 2020. Des Moines had 21 in 2020.