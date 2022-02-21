SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bob Young Field, the University of Sioux Falls facility on the south side of Sioux Falls will be the official playing field for Sioux Falls City FC, the new WPSL soccer team debuting this Spring.

Sioux Falls City FC co-owner Melissa Nelson told KELOLAND News that the organization is excited to be playing at USF this year. “For anyone who’s been there, they know it’s a great venue. There’s great seating — access for our home team as well as our away team to have the facilities that they need,” she explained.

Nelson says the team looked at a lot of options before settling on Bob Young, describing a search that considered all potential venues available in the city. “We looked at all of the options in Sioux Falls,” said Nelson. “That includes everything from Howard Wood to O’Gorman’s McEneaney Field — we explored all the options.”

Playing venue secured, Nelson says the team has seen a spike in excitement over the team across the board as they work toward finalizing a coaching decision. That search is still in the process, but Nelson says they’re getting close to a final decision. “We will be announcing a coach within two weeks,” she said.

The WPSL season begins mid-May, meaning the team will have tight turnaround after hiring a coach to assemble a roster.

Nelson says that despite the short period of time between now and the start of the season, they fully expect to field a team, and says they’ve been doing the necessary groundwork.

“We’ve been making contacts to the coaches around here, to let them know who we are,” explained Nelson. “Of course, they’ve heard the news too, so we’re introducing ourselves — letting them know what we’re doing and what we’re about. There are coaches that have been very receptive.”

Nelson says that the league recommends a roster size of around 30-40 players due to the necessity of time demands for the players, many of whom are college students.

When it comes to future announcements, one of the big ones still to come is the logo and color scheme for the team. While Nelson didn’t reveal these, she says they’ve landed on a logo, and provided hints at the way the team colors will reflect the community.

“We really did a lot of research,” said Nelson. “We dug into Sioux Falls in the past, as well as [in the present] — we’ve looked at everything from the quartzite stone and colors like that, all the way to downtown where we’ve got the Arc of Dreams. Those have been inspirations.”

Nelson says they’re well on track for the 2022 season and that their schedule will be published by the league in early March.

The team is also working on sponsorships and encourages anyone interested to reach out.