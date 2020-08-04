Sioux Falls city employees continue to return to physical work sites, H.R. director says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The target date for Sioux Falls city employees to return to buildings if they’ve been working remotely is August 24, the city’s human service director Bill O’Toole said at an Aug. 4 budget meeting.

O’Toole said the return to the work site plan has been a phased in approach to having workers return to the physical work environment.

The plan is for most employees to return to a physical work site but it’s possible exceptions may be made for employees with unique circumstances, O’Toole said.

O’Toole said the city has learned that remote work can be effective if needed, but the general rule is for city work to be done at a physical site.

The city of Sioux Falls has 1,304 full time employees and 248 part-time equivalents, O’Toole said.

