Sioux Falls city employees continue to return to physical work sites, H.R. director says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The target date for Sioux Falls city employees to return to buildings if they’ve been working remotely is August 24, the city’s human service director Bill O’Toole said at an Aug. 4 budget meeting.
O’Toole said the return to the work site plan has been a phased in approach to having workers return to the physical work environment.
The plan is for most employees to return to a physical work site but it’s possible exceptions may be made for employees with unique circumstances, O’Toole said.
O’Toole said the city has learned that remote work can be effective if needed, but the general rule is for city work to be done at a physical site.
The city of Sioux Falls has 1,304 full time employees and 248 part-time equivalents, O’Toole said.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Northern State University to have COVID-19 testing on campusABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Hand sanitizer dispensers and masks aren’t the only precautions being taken at Northern State University this fall. The campus will offer COVID-19 testing on campus.
- COVID-19 in South Dakota: 59 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 136; Active cases at 935PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by one to 136 on Tuesday in South Dakota, according to state health officials.
- Fall sports season starts as scheduled in South DakotaCOVID-19 caused the cancellation of the state basketball tournament and spring sports in South Dakota. The pandemic continues, but fall activities are proceeding as scheduled.