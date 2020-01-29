Sioux Falls Christian offense soars as Chargers defeat Tea Area

TEA, S.D. (KELO)- The Tuesday KELOLAND game of the day featured a class ‘A’ boys contest between Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area.

The game started off even as the both teams found an offensive groove early. Late in the first, the Titans held a narrow 15-14 lead.

The Chargers found a their rhythm on both sides of the ball as they finished on a 9-0 run to take a 23-15 lead after one quarter.

The Chargers continued their success into the second quarter as they outscored the Titans 25-15 to grab an 18 point halftime lead.

Witte with 18 and Van Donkersgoed with 12 as @sfchoops opens a 48-30 halftime lead in @GoTeaTitans @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/8ZfKHHATtj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) January 29, 2020

In the third quarter, the Chargers posted their third straight 20 point quarter as they added 23 in the third and 17 in the fourth to cruise to an 88-57 win over Tea Area.

For the Sioux Falls Christian (9-2), they were led by Noah Van Donkersgoed who had a game high 24 points and 6 assists. Senior Zach Witte tallied a double double as he scored 22 points and grabbed a game high 12 rebounds.

Tea Area was led by Sophomore Cael Lundin who had 20 points. Junior Garrett Kolbeck added 11 points while Junior Caden Ellingson had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

The Chargers will return to action on Thursday as SFC will host Dakota Valley in a double header that will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

The Titans next action will be on Saturday at the DakXII vs. NEC Clash in Madison against Britton-Hecla. Tip-off is set for 12:30.