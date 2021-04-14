Sioux Falls Christian meets Garretson in baseball Game of the Week

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week returns on Thursday, April 15 as Sioux Falls Christian hosts Garretson.

The Garretson Blue Dragons will enter Thursday’s contest with a 1-0 record, following their 15-9 win over Baltic on Monday, April 12.

The Blue Dragons jumped out to a 10-3 lead, however Baltic came firing back and closed the gap to 11-9. Garretson scored four in the seventh inning to create separation and earn the 15-9 win.

Garretson pounded out 15 hits in the season opening win, including three each from Tayson Swatek and Josef Zahn.

Sioux Falls Christian is off to an 0-2 start in 2021 including losses to two talented teams in Lennox (4-0) and Dell Rapids (3-3, 3-0 in league play).

The Chargers season opening loss to Lennox was a close contest as left-handed pitcher Ben Weeldreyer threw six innings allowing just six runs while striking out seven, though Lennox earned a 7-4 win.

The second loss of 2021 came at the hands of Dell Rapids as Weeldreyer pitched 3 innings and allowed 11 runs, of which only 3 of them were earned.

Dell Rapids picked up a 13-2, five inning win, but only four runs were earned as the Chargers committed 4 errors.

Isaiah Mulder has led the way at the dish for SFC as he has four hits in the two games.

Thursday’s Game of the Week will stream on Thursday, April 15 from Renner. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.