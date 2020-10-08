Sioux Falls Christian hosts Tea Area in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a class 11’A’ contest between #1 Tea Area (5-0) and Sioux Falls Christian (2-3).

The game will livestream on KELOLAND.com from USF’s Bob Young Field at 7:00 p.m.

The Titans are the lone undefeated team remaining in the fifteen team, 11’A’ classification.

Tea Area has rolled their way to five wins this season, including three wins over ranked teams.

The Titans have been impressive ever since a six point win in week one. Tea Area’s closest win since then is a 20 point win over Madison, back on September 25.

The Titans have scored an impressive 210 points (42 points per game) this season, while holding opponents to less than ten points per game.

Tea Area boasts one of the states best scoring margin as they are outscoring their opponents by more than 30 points per game.

Sioux Falls Christian enters Friday’s contest following a narrow 14-7 loss to Tri-Valley last week.

The Chargers have been led by an offense that is scoring nearly 25 points per game. However, the SFC defense has been solid allowing only 18 points per game.

The Charger defense has only allowed more than 23 points once this season, and that was against a ranked, class 11’AA’ team in Mitchell.

Friday’s contest will stream on KELOLAND.com from Bob Young Field and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

Coverage of the game will begin at 6:50 p.m.