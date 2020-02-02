Sioux Falls Christian earns win over Groton Area

MADISON, S.D. (KELO)- The final game of the DAK-XII vs Northeast Conference clash featured a class ‘A’ boys contest between Groton Area and fourth ranked Sioux Falls Christian.

Sioux Falls Christian showed off their defense in the first quarter as they raced out to a 16-6 lead. The Chargers didn’t allow Groton to get into any sort of scoring rhythm.

In the second quarter, the Tigers started on a 16-4 run to grab their first lead at 22-20. However, the Chargers found a groove as they scored nine straight to take a 29-22 lead at halftime.

The Chargers continued to roll in the second half as they more than doubled their lead, on their way to a 62-47 win over Groton Area.

For the Chargers, they move to 11-3 and they were led by Noah Van Donkersgoed who scored a team high 19, while Tyler Prins added 17.

Groton Area (9-2) was led by Brodyn DeHoet who was named player of the game and scored 28 points. Sophomore Kaden Kurtz added 10 points.

Both teams will play on Tuesday, February 2 as Sioux Falls Christian will host Canton at 8:00 and Groton Area will host Langford Area at 6:30.