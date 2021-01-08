Sioux Falls Christian boys to host Watertown in KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball team will host the Watertown Arrows in a cross class match-up on Friday, January 8.

The game will stream on KELOLAND.com as part of the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Watertown Arrows (2-3)

Watertown started their 2020-21 campaign by winning their first two contests. However, the Arrows have dropped three straight games including Tuesday, January 5 overtime loss to Brookings.

Watertown has found a way to score more than 50 points per game on offense. Their downfall has been on defense as Watertown is allowing nearly sixty points per contest.

Friday’s contest will start a challenging stretch of games for Watertown as they will meet #2 (A) Sioux Falls Christian on Jan. 8. The next contest for the Arrows is on Jan. 14 as they play #4 (AA) Brandon Valley and then conclude a tough three game stretch against #1 (AA) Sioux Falls Washington.

This will be the second time that the Watertown boys basketball team has been featured on the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

The last time they played on KELOLAND.com, the Arrows earned an upset win over top-ranked Yankton back on February 15, 2020.

#2 Sioux Falls Christian Chargers (4-1)

Sioux Falls Christian has won four of their first five contests, with their lone loss coming at the hands of ‘AA’ opponent O’Gorman.

The Chargers have relied on a combination of really good offense and solid defense this season.

SFC is scoring an impressive 70.4 points per game on offense so far this season. Defensively, the Chargers have been solid as they are allowing just 52 points per game.

The second ranked Chargers have been considered one of the top teams in class ‘A’ all season, but have been unable to pass top-ranked Dakota Valley in the South Dakota High School Prep Media Basketball Poll.

WATCH

Friday’s Game of the Week coverage will begin around 7:00 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the action by visiting the Game of the Week page on KELOLAND.com: