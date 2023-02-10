SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS).

The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:

With much sadness, I am here to announce, my brother Christopher Browne passed away peacefully in Sioux Falls, SD after a long-term illness. After our father passed away, he was the face of our family’s cartoon strip Hagar the Horrible. Besides drawing Hagar, Chris drew and illustrated children’s books. He always had a sketchbook in hand and loved to draw for people. He will be very much missed by his family and friends as well as his fans throughout the world. We’ll miss his talent and his gentle and kind soul. Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras

KELOLAND News spoke with Browne in January 2008, when he explained how he kept the comic going after the death of his father, Dik Browne, who created the character, as well as how he and his wife ended up in Sioux Falls. You can watch that full story here:

Hägar the Horrible celebrated its 50th anniversary on Feb. 4th, 2023.

Browne, who died on Feb. 5, was 70 years old.

Local artist Hector Curriel also expressed his admiration for his friend Browne in a Facebook post, writing “Remembering my friend and great cartoonist Chris Browne, who passed away this week. His kindness and lovely way to treat everyone, that is something I will never forget. Rest in peace dear Chris, definitely Bunny Hill wouldn’t be the same without you.. “