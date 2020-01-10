Sioux Falls building permit values top $770 million

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New school construction helped make 2019 a big building year in Sioux Falls.

The city surpassed more than $770 million in total building permit values in 2019, city officials said today. The city recorded 7,355 total building permits with a total value of $771,507,597.

It’s the fourth straight year construction values have been more than $700 million. The 2019 total value is the second highest since 2016. Permit values were $786,599,655 in 2018, $739,324,818 in 2017 and $701,851,489 in 2016.

Sioux Falls had fewer newer housing units in 2019 than 2018.

Sioux Falls added 1,642 total dwelling units in 2019 compared to 2,022 in 2018.

The 2019 dwelling units were: 635 single family units with a value of $150.5 million, 363 townhouse units valued at $64.9 million and 643 multi-family dwellings valued at $65.6 million.

Two of the largest projects were Jefferson High School with a permit value of about $68 million and Ben Reifel Middle School with a permit value of about $27.8 million.

Top non-public projects included the new First Premier Bank with a value of about $23.4 million, and Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital with a value of about $15.5 million.

Avera recorded three of the top 15 projects with a $12 million operating room remodel, an $11.6 million project with Avera Hospital Human Performance Center, and a $7 million project with Avera Presentation Center.