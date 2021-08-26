Sioux Falls Buffalo Wild Wings holds three-day fundraiser for teenager hurt in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — On the night of Saturday May 8, 2021, police say a 23-year-old man driving a Subaru Impreza was speeding when he ran red light and crashed into a car, killing two Sioux Falls students and sending two other teenagers to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Subaru has remained in the hospital since the crash, and according to Sioux Falls police, has not yet been charged.

Gia Elumbaring was in the back seat and sustained serious injuries. Now her employer, the Sioux Falls east-side Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to help out her family in funding her recovery.

According to the restaurant’s general manager, Randy Peterson, Buffalo Wild Wings east-side will be holding a three-day fundraiser, starting Friday August 27 and continuing through Sunday August 29. During the fundraiser, for every boneless wing sold, 25 cents will be donated for Elumbaring’s family.

In addition to the boneless wing fundraiser, Peterson says Sunday will be the main event. He says Games Galore will be on site, and some of Elumbaring’s Washington High School classmates will be on hand to run the games. Peterson says there will also be a live band on Sunday, playing in the parking lot from 4-7 p.m.

Peterson says that the restaurant has been closely watching the progress of Elumbaring’s recovery and as the medical bills stacked up, they decided to put something together to help.

“We hope it goes off with a bang,” he said.