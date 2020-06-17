Sioux Falls area continues to see downward trend in COVID-19 cases; City health director calls for more ‘resiliency’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For Sioux Falls and the surrounding area, the past four weeks have been encouraging in terms of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus testing data has shown a downward trend continuing for the Sioux Falls area for the past four weeks. While the most recent 14-day trend data has been encouraging, Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken wants to see another 14-day window of downward trends.

“It’s great not to have so many people ill and battling COVID,” Franken told KELOLAND News on Wednesday. “If we can get through the next couple of weeks and we continue to see rates stay pretty stable, maybe we’ll be in a position where we can have some confidence that how we’re reacting with each in the community is working out for us.”

On Monday, the city sent its weekly Sioux Falls MSA (metropolitan statistical area) report, which showed a total of 255 active cases in the counties of Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner. After Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health, active cases in the Sioux Falls MSA fell to 236 active cases with 207 cases reported in Minnehaha County.

But no matter what the most recent data says, Franken wants people to understand the risk of catching and spreading the virus is still possible.

“It’s tempting then to let our guard down, which is the one thing we can’t do. We need to stay really vigilant right now,” Franken said. “This isn’t over. Just because we might want it to be gone doesn’t mean that virus is gone.”

According to Franken, hospitalization rates at Sioux Falls health systems have remained steady and the health systems in town are seeing more patients from outside of the Sioux Falls area. Current hospitalizations for South Dakota residents have remained steady in the 90s and 80s for most of May and June so far. On Wednesday, there were 91 South Dakota residents with COVID-19 being cared for in South Dakota hospitals.

The city health department continues to compare itself with similar cities and population areas. Franken said city leaders are closely watching what is happening in Rapid City and constantly learning more both federal and state governments.

“This virus is still going to be spread. Until we have a vaccine, we’ll continue to be at risk. We just have to be cautious and take prevention methods to heart,” Franken said. “I think if we can do that we can get through this time period.”

Large protest gatherings haven’t led to increase in cases

In the middle of the past 28 days of data, large crowds gathered in Sioux Falls as part of a peaceful protest in Van Eps Park on May 31. While a crowd of more than 1,000 gathered outside, people and public health officials alike wondered if more COVID-19 cases would spread from the larger gathering.

It’s been more than 14 days, the standard incubation period of COVID-19, since that large gathering and a rise in new coronavirus cases hasn’t been reported.

Franken said many attending the protest at Van Eps Park were wearing masks, aware of possibly spreading the virus in a crowd and she added there still could have been asymptomatic cases from the protests.

To keep slowing the spread of the virus in Sioux Falls, Franken encourages staying six feet away from others in physical distance as much as possible. She promoted the wearing of masks when six feet distancing isn’t possible and highlighted the importance of good hand-washing and good hygiene.

Franken thanked her health department team for stepping up and taking on challenges since the start of the pandemic. She said the city-run community health center has had to “completely reinvent” the way it works and praised all the collaboration between governments and health systems.

Work with businesses, schools and organizations continues

The highest reported number of active cases in South Dakota was on May 11 when there were 1,393 active cases, shortly after mass testing of Smithfield Foods employees and their families took place at the Washington High School parking lot.

According to the state health department, there have been 853 COVID-19 cases among Smithfield Foods employees and 849 of those people have recovered. All of the 245 cases in close contacts of Smithfield employees have also recovered.

Franken said her department continues to work with Smithfield Foods and numerous other businesses, organizations and schools.

“There’s churches that want to open up and we’ve been providing support. Schools are really honing on plans for the fall and we’ve been providing guidance,” Franken said.

There are no restrictions mandated by the city on any businesses in the city, but Franken said many businesses continue to tweak and adapt measures to help slow the spread.

“Businesses are really doing a pretty good job right now,” Franken said. “They seem to know what they need to do. It’s that resiliency and that intention to keep doing what they know they need to be doing. That’s going to be the challenge for all of us moving forward.”

Franken emphasized businesses and organizations should continue to seek the latest guidelines from the CDC, state health departments and health systems as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In Sioux Falls, SOAR (Supporting Operations and Resiliency) teams continue to help work with area businesses and organizations.

“If you want to avoid business disruption and keep your workforce healthy, you’re going to follow the guidance that’s out there,” Franken said. “We’ve all seen what it is like when we have significant business disruption. We have to keep practicing and get that ingrained in our everyday operations.”

Franken said she’s been proud to see the whole community come together to focus on a public health approach. She said after going through the first 100+ days of COVID-19, local and state leaders are more prepared for what the future holds.

“We learned a lot in the last few months and it’ll position us for the next round for when and if that happens,” Franken said.

