Sioux Falls area cases cited by DOH as one reason for statewide COVID-19 increases since July 24

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus cases have been increasing in South Dakota since July 24 and at least some of it has been in the Sioux Falls area, a state Department of Health official said on Aug. 24.

“We have noticed an increasing number of cases in the state since around July 24,” said DOH epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. “Part of what we’re seeing is an increasing proportion of cases coming from the Sioux Falls metro area as well as among those aged 20 to 29 years (old).”

The increase in COVID-19 cases in the 20 to 29 year old age range is similar to what is happening in some southern and western states, Clayton said.

The DOH reported 8,200 COVID-19 cases on July 24. On Aug. 24, the DOH reported 11,425 cases. The state had 817 active cases on July 24 and 1,570 active cases on Aug. 24.

The Sioux Falls area had 579 active cases as of Aug. 24, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the city’s website. The area has a total of 5,719 COVID-19 cases.

The Sioux Falls area had 80 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 21 and 36 on Aug. 24. It had 29 new daily cases on July 24 and 61 on July 25. The high since July 24 was reached on July 29 with 84 and the low was 17 on July 30. The high in August was 80 on Aug. 21 and the low for the month was 18 on Aug. 3.

When asked by news media during the Aug. 24 news briefing if the state would be considering any restrictions since COVID-19 had reached levels similar to May when there were restrictions in parts of the South Dakota, DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon pointed out the low COVID-19 hospitalization rate.

The state is watching case numbers but also the hospitalization rate, she said.

“The vast majority of people that have COVID-19 have mild or maybe even no symptoms so it isn’t disruptive to them from a health perspective,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

The state’s hospitalization rate has been in the 3% to 5% range since the pandemic started, she said. As of Aug. 24, COVID-19 patients were using 65 beds of about 2,400, Malsam-Rysdon said.

The state’s recovery rate is also good, she said.

