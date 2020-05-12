Sioux Empire Fair is a go, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Sioux Empire Fair board has been working and preparing for the 2020 fair for many months, but the COVID-19 pandemic may have other ideas.

“As of now, the fair is on as normal besides the extra precautions that we are taking,” Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO Scott Wick said. The Sioux Empire Fair is scheduled for July 31- Aug. 8.

Extra precautions will be installed when fair time rolls around. The fair organization is ordering extra hand washing stations as well as extra hand sanitizers.

“Right now we are taking things day by day. We are dealing with uncharted waters and there are many moving parts as we try to figure out this year’s fair,” Wick said.

The North Dakota State Fair recently decided to cancel its 2020 fair. Following that announcement, some county fairs in North Dakota canceled as well, which could effect the Sioux Empire Fair.

“Our food vendors and carnival are usually on a circuit where they will come to this area and then go to several fairs in a row,” Wick said. “It’s possible that they won’t come to South Dakota for just one fair.”

In Governor Kristi Noem’s press conferences, she has referred to many county fairs and the state fair and said that the fairs should continue to plan for 2020.

“The (COVID-19) projections in South Dakota are very encouraging” Wick said. “Sturgis is preparing for their 2020 rally which provides some hope for a fair this year.”

No Plan for Cancellations

North Dakota has had its state fair and some county fairs decide to cancel for this year, but the Sioux Empire Fair isn’t thinking that way yet.

“It’s too early to make that decision. As of now, we have no plans for cancellations, but we have created many scenarios for how the fair could look in 2020,” Wick said.

Fair officials have been working closely with city officials and county leaders as they continue to make decisions for this year’s fair.

Wick is hopeful for livestock shows whether there is a fair or not.

“My hope is that even if we can’t have a fair, we could still have livestock and horse shows,” Wick said. “Obviously there would be some guidelines put into place.”

“This year’s seniors have lost so much with graduation, state basketball tournaments and prom. That’s why we hope we can provide them this opportunity.” Scott Wick, Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO

A chance for concerts

The fair has discussed the possibility of having no concerts this year, but it is still too early to make that decision.

“It’s pretty difficult to social distance at a concert or show,” Wick said. “Some of the bands could cancel their shows themselves, but none of our concerts have been canceled yet.”

The Sioux Empire Fair is scheduled for July 31- August 8. You can learn more by visiting the Sioux Empire Fair website.