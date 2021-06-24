‘Singing Bridge’ to get permanent repairs starting July 6

The ‘Singing Bridge’ over the Grand River near Mobridge. Photo courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — Permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on South Dakota Highway 1806 over the Grand River near Mobridge are scheduled to start July 6, according to the S.D. Department of Transportation.

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on July 30.

The bridge received the name “Singing Bridge” because of the sound the original surface made as vehicles traveled on it, South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Mobridge Area Engineer John Villbrandt said in a March 3 KELOLAND News story.

“This 4,002 ft. bridge, with average daily traffic of 806 vehicles, is a vital link between Mobridge and the communities of Wakpala and Kenel on the Standing Rock Reservation,” Villbrandt said in a SD DOT news release. “SDDOT made temporary repairs in February to reopen the bridge within days to vehicular traffic and developed a timeline for permanent repairs.”

The bridge will be repaired by Hollaway Bridge and Culvert Inc. of Pierre. The company bid $240,771 to repair the project, according to SDDOT.

On Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, damage was identified on the Highway 1806 bridge located west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 resulting in the temporary bridge closure.

Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the road closure.