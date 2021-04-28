Simmons, Harrisburg earn win over Lincoln in Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg Tigers handed Sioux Falls Lincoln their first loss of the year as the Tigers picked up a 5-2 win, behind an impressive pitching performance by Will Simmons.

The first two innings were quick as both Simmons and Nick Lounsbery (Lincoln’s pitcher) cruised through their first six outs..

In the third inning, the game saw some offensive production as the Tigers struck first with a Chase Lucas single.

Lincoln answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning, including a clutch, two out single from Chase Houselog.

That lead didn’t last long however as Harrisburg’s Tyman Long would clear the bases with a three-run homerun in the top of the fourth. The Tigers led 5-2.

From there, Simmons would finish strong as he retired the final twelve Lincoln hitters, including seven strikeouts as the Tigers went on to earn a 5-2 win.

The Patriots would respond with a 10-1 win in game two.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Harrisburg Tigers (14-3) 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 5 8 0 5 Lincoln Patriots (6-1) 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 4 0 2 *LOB – Runners Left on Base

Simmons led the way as he pitched a complete game allowing two runs on just four hits and one walk, while striking out 14.

Lincoln’s Nick Lounsbery had a strong performance on the mound as he threw six innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks, while striking out five.

Harrisburg’s Ben Loos notched three hits on Tuesday, while Lincoln’s Chase Houselog collected two hits and a run batted in.

However, the big swing of the game came from Tyman Long who went 1-3 with a three-run homerun.

