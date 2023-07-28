SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Premier Playhouse is bringing “Shrek The Musical Jr.” to the stage for a three-day run this weekend. The 31 children involved with the show have been working for two weeks to perfect their performance.

The musical takes the stage Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 per person.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The stage adaptation of the 2001 Dreamworks animated film follows the journey of the grumpy, yet lovable ogre as he tries to save his swamp from a swarm of classic fairytale creatures.

“I love Shrek so much,” said Simon Cole, who plays the star character. “It’s such an iconic story with so many characters that I really didn’t care what part I got. I just wanted to be a part of such a cool production with all these different creatures from fairy tales we grew up hearing about. Every character has its own accent, look, personality and I thought that was super cool because not every show has that.”

The performance comes after a two-week theater camp that not only prepares kids for the stage, but all the essential background work that goes into a production. Alex Newcomb Weiland, the education coordinator at the Playhouse, said that when kids aren’t running lines or working on choreography, they’re helping with props, lighting and learning about every aspect that goes into a production.

“It’s learning how to respect different elements of a production,” Newcomb Weiland said. “As a performer, you’re always the one that’s on stage and you get to be seen all the time. But all the stuff that happens in the background to make it happen is underappreciated sometimes. I love to have students be exposed to the entire creation.”

Although the shows in the Playhouse’s education season are meant as introductions to the theater world, some cast members have quite a few plays and musicals under their belts. Cole, who plays Shrek, previously played Bert in last year’s production of Mary Poppins Jr. He’s also been in Snow White, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella. Cole said he’s enjoyed exploring the character development

“He’s more than just a big, scary ogre,” he said. “It’s more like a misunderstood ogre who feels like he needs to be portrayed as an evil character. It was really cool to take on a character who, in the beginning, he’s this mean, ugly person inside and then at the end it changes when he meets Fiona.”

This production’s Fiona is played by Avianna Steen, who will be celebrating her 40th theater production with the conclusion of this show. Steen is 14 years old and has been in theater for nine years. She played Mary in Mary Poppins Jr. alongside Cole’s Bert and has also performed in Cinderella, A Christmas Carol and Young Frankenstein.

“Everyone loves the princess so I’m glad I get to play something that people love and look up to,” Steen said. “Because it’s a princess who helps tell the story, she finds that loving yourself and being unique is important, so that’s really fun to play.”

While everyone is excited to be performing such a well-known story, Newcomb Weiland said it can be a little daunting since there’s a certain expectation the audience will have for the show.

“Shrek has to look like Shrek but I also think there’s a lot of opportunity to still flex those creative muscles and not have to be pigeonholed into the expectation of that,” she said.

The next production in the Playhouse’s education series is Seussical Jr. This show will be an all-abilities, inclusive show premiering August 11-13. Tickets are on sale through the Washington Pavilion.